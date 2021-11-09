Race for Life heroine Susan is honoured

AN inspirational local mum who regularly put her best foot forward for charity has been honoured 14-months after her death.

Susan Murray, who worked at Tesco Massereene, was nominated by her colleagues for one of the store’s Race for Life Hero Awards, having taken part in many annual Race for Life events, raising thousands for charity.

Sadly, Susan passed away before she could accept her Inspirational Race for Life Hero award, but her family were more than happy to accept it on her behalf.

Thomas Sloan, Store Manager at Tesco Antrim Massereene, says Susan was an inspiration to all her colleagues and she will be sorely missed.

“Our beautiful, kind and caring colleague Susan participated in Race for Life annually, not knowing she would one day have treatment for cancer herself,” he said.

“She had a huge network of support at the Race for Life events including her daughters, daughter in-law, sister, friends, and colleagues.

“Always the most beautiful soul, she became even more compassionate and positive after being diagnosed with cancer.

“During cancer treatment she maintained she would complete the Belfast Race for Life when it was rescheduled after lockdown.

“Sadly, Susan died in August 2020, and we still miss her terribly every day. She brought such a sense of fun into our lives and continues to inspire us.”

Tesco has contributed over £60m to Cancer Research UK over the last 20 years.