Sport Uniting Communities event held at rugby club

OMAGH Rugby Club took great delight in hosting a sport for peace day, run by the Sport Uniting Communities.

The club had Community Sports Development officers in attendance from Ulster Rugby, GAA and IFA.

Billy Dempsey, the youth convenor for Omagh Rugby Club stated: “How delighted we at Omagh Rugby Club were to host the event.

“All children involved had several hours of fun and as well as learning different skills the children also made new friends.

“The event had a number of children under the age of 16 participating in each other's sport.

“We had over 40 children at the club - both females and male - and they really enjoyed themselves.

“We at the club would like to extend an invite to the community to come along and join us at our club.

“Training at Omagh Rugby Club takes place on a Monday and Wednesday night for females and Wednesday night for the males.

“Everyone is welcome and I hope to see you there.”