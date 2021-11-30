Antrim pair still in contention at Championships

THE UK Championships are trundling on at York this week - and two Antrim players are still chasing the £200,000 top prize.

Former Masters champ Mark Allen and Welsh Open winner Jordan Brown are both through to the last 32 - though former winners Mark Selby, Mark William and Ding Junhui have already fallen by the wayside.

Both will be in action again today (Tuesday). Allen’s game against David Gilbert gets underway at 1pm, while Brown will take on Mark Joyce at 7pm.

The Antrim lads will be cautiously optimistic of advancing - though Mark has revealed that his event could end at any time pending advice.

“If it was my own decision alone and not that of the legal people, I think I’d have pulled out, if I’m honest,” asid the World number 11.

“They’re a lot more confident going forward than I am, but you have to trust their decision, they know the legal profession a lot better than I do.

“All three solicitors I have involved said I should play, and hopefully things will sort themselves out very soon.

“It’s not an ideal situation I’m in and I can’t wait until it’s all over and I can tell you what’s actually going on, because you could literally write a book about the last year.

“Not many people might buy it, to be fair.

“It’s been one of the toughest years of my life, to be honest.”