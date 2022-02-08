Leisure funding

THE council is set to roll out new schemes designed to get local people more active.

Through innovative and effective programming, the aim is to provide sustainable participation across age groups, and be receptive to tackling wider health issues by providing more opportunities for vulnerable and inactive groups.

Officers have recently secured funding to deliver programming across a series of health issues.

This includes a far-reaching Exercise for Mental Health Programme

A total of £3,900 has been secured through the Northern Health Lifestyles Partnership to help them deliver it.

The funding will be used for training costs and programme delivery across the Borough’s leisure centres.

Once training is complete, weekly classes will commence catering for those with mild to moderate mental health issues and a referral based programme for those with severe mental health issues.

There will also be a Teen Fitness Programme.

Back in March 2018 the Council approved the reduction of the minimum age for entry to their Fitness Suites from 16 to 13-years-old, if accompanied by a parent.

This decision was made following feedback from customers and also to contribute to addressing the gap in physical activity provision for children aged 13 to 15.

Funding of £5,000 has recently been secured from Sport NI for the Teen Fitness Programming.

Once again the funding will be used for training costs and programme delivery in local leisure centres.

Once training is complete staff will facilitate supervised daily sessions on the gym floor without the need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.