Ernest (83) goes for Power-Lift glory!

POWER-LIFTER Ernest Tuff has his sights set on a sound showing in Saturday’s Northern Ireland Drug Free competition in Lisburn.

The 83-year-old, from Ballymena, has been training hard in Definition Gym in Mill Street in the town.

And he hopes to make his mark this weekend in the showdown.

Asked if, at his age, he ever thought about calling it a day and putting his feet up, he replied that he does not know the meaning of retirement!

“It is the last thing I think about,” he told Guardian Sport.

“Some people say they think I am silly to continue in such a high demanding sport. But I reply that as long as I am able I will continue to enjoy working out and preparing for competitions.”

The Waveney Fold man recently qualified for a couple of events - but the born-again Christian declined to take part both as they were being held on a Sunday.