Annaclone GP back on the road again this year

AFTER what has felt like a long winter break from racing, Banbridge Cycling Club will once again open the Irish road racing season with the Travers Engineering Annaclone GP this Saturday, 5 March.

With over 120 riders expected in addition to support crews and race officials, Annaclone village is set to be a hive of activity both in the lead up to and following the midday race start.

Two races will be on offer for competitors; a handicapped race catering for A1, A2 and A3 categories and a mass start (A4) support race.

