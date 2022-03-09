Mid and East Antrim Council's Sports Awards Evening

THURSDAY night (March 10) is a big night for the sporting fraternity of the Borough - when Carrickfergus is the venue for the Sports Awards Evening in the Amphitheatre (6.30 for 7.00pm)!

Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Cllr. William McCaughey, recalled it will be almost two years since they last celebrated the achievements of all their athletes.

“Although it’s been a difficult few years to navigate, a great deal of you have still achieved success over this period. We are keen to not only recognise this but celebrate everything you’ve overcome,” outlined the Mayor.

Cllr. McCaughey reminds all that there is a wealth of sporting talent in Mid and East Antrim, adding there is no better way to recognise them than nominating the local heroes for these special awards.

Selection Panel

All nominations had to be in by January 24, after that a Selection Panel met and sifted through them, before drawing up a short list.

The winners of the following Categories will receive their awards this Thursday night - Junior Sportsperson of the Year

School Sporting Performance

Sportsperson/Team with a Disability

Manager/Coach of the Year

Community Participation

Team of the Year

Services to Sport and

Sportsperson of the Year

Compere for the evening will be freelance broadcast journalist Claire McCollum. Claire hosted the event a few years ago.

On this occasion nominations were accepted for the past two years, due to the annual event twice having to be shelved due to Covid-19.

* At the 2019 Sports Awards evening, the last one to have been held, in Larne Leisure Centre, just before all sport came to an abrupt end due to Covid-19, Ballymena more than held its own regarding successes!