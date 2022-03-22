Barry teams up with Trison McMullan Racing

LOCAL motorcycle racer Barry Davidson will race the Trison McMullan 300cc bike in this year’s Ulster Road Race Championship.

The Glarryford man, who will compete in the 300 Supersport class, thanks Trison McMullan Racing and all his loyal sponsors.

“Without them it would not be possible for me to be competing,” Barry told Guardian Sport.

“Their input keeps an old man happy in his sport.”

Team owner Trison McMullan outlined that they are just a small, close-knit team, who go racing for the love of the sport.

“There is no pressure on any of the riders,” he said. When they come back in with a big grin on their face, that’s good enough for me! The bikes are all ready, we just need the racing season to start,” he said.

Racer Barry said the 300 Supersport class, in his eyes, is a fantastic class, ideal for newcomers or the older generation like himself!

“We had a good year last year, winning both the road races. As a team we especially enjoyed Armoy,” recalled Barry.

“This was Trison’s local race and the Team’s first ever road race win.”

For 2022 Barry has again been asked to ride his 300cc in all the Ulster Road Race Championship rounds.