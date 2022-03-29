New Ballymena Bowing season commences on Saturday

THE new outdoor season at Ballymena Bowling Club commences this Saturday (2pm).

Hopefully there will be a good turnout of current members to support their incoming Presidents, Andy Hill and Valerie McCrea.

Anyone who would like to join the club, either to take up the sport or just as a social member, will be made most welcome.

So whether you are nine or 90 just show up for a cuppa, refreshments and a chat.

The health benefits of playing the sport of bowls has been widely publicised in recent years.

The game, according to medical experts, enhances cognitive skills, hand eye co-ordination and balance, and in older people the enhanced level of physical activity and social and mental stimulation can reduce the risk of dementia and other mental degenerative diseases.

So please come along and join a fantastic bunch of people in their cross-community club.

They would love to see you.