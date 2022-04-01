Scott MacBeth joins Bready

SCOTT MacBeth has left St Johnston to join Bready for the 2022 season.

The 17 year-old was a regular feature for Ireland Under 19s during their recent World Cup in the West Indies, top scoring with 32 against eventual winners India.

MacBeth comes from a cricketing dynasty, with his father Ian and uncle David mainstays of the St Johnston side, while his brother Jack is the side's wicket-keeper.

There had been speculation that the hard-hitting top-order batsman and right-arm off-spinner would join his elder brother Ryan at Brigade.

However, he has opted to join Premier League champions Bready at Magheramason.

His acquisition will be seen as a major coup for the Tyrone side, who have developed a reputation in recent years for promoting youth, and this was obviously a major factor in the switch.

MacBeth will be in line for his debut as Bready host Ardmore in the T20 Cup, which opens the North West season on April 23.

Report by CricketEurope