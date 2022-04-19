Jude and Callum all set for National Stadium bouts

Clive Nesbitt

Reporter:

Clive Nesbitt

Email:

clive@alphanewspapers.co.uk

TWO young athletes from Antrim Amateur Boxing Club have been competing in Dublin over the Easter holidays.

Both unbeaten, another title to his collection, Callum McMillan has ten wins from ten fights.

He was also recently crowned was crowned Co. Antrim 3s Champion.

Relative newcomer Jude McLaughlin has six wins out of six so far.

The boys will be fighting on Monday and Tuesday at the National Stadium in the All Ireland Boy/Girl 1,2 and 3 National Championships, hoping to reach the finals by the weekend.

The boys were recently waved off on their travels with coach Gary Brady by sponsors, the Juice Bar at Antrim Forum.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130