Fergal crushes three-hour marathon at Belfast as Paddy and Stuart make debuts

BELFAST City Marathon has always been a highlight for Galbally Runners over recent years, with the post-race entertainment a popular draw.



The 40th Anniversary of the Belfast City Marathon attracted 16 runners taking on the full 26.2 mile distance, with a host of other runners clocking up miles as part of relay teams.

The marathon is always a daunting challenge even for experienced runners, but for debutants there is always the ‘unknown’ of what they will face. This was Paddy Donnelly and Stuart Bell’s first time and nerves were high, but both men produced a fabulous run on the day.

Fergal O’Donnell has had an indifferent year with injuries and various other woes, but he was unfazed by it all and went for the illusive sub three in Belfast, only a few short weeks after putting in a surprisingly strong run at Manchester Marathon.

Accompanied by Eugene, Stuart and pacer Johnathan Loughran for a large part of the race, O’Donnell found an extra gear at 17 mile and negotiated the next three miles which are probably the most difficult in Belfast.

It was a strong and steady finish over the final 10K which saw Fergal finally breaking the three hour barrier in a personal best time of two hours and 58 minutes.

