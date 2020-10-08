Mid-Ulster Vintage Tractor Run in aid of Evie’s Special Bow
Pictured are Denis Kirkpatrick, Sydney Scott and Edwin Wylie. The club would also like to express there thanks to QC in Drumullan and Knipes Butchers in Cookstown for helping with refreshments and sandwiches. AB204110
Ruby and Jayden Maines. AB204111
John Bryson pictured alongside his Ford 4000. AB204115
Trevor and Kirsty Best supporting the Mid Ulster Vintage Vehicles Club tractor run in aid of Evie’s Special Bow. AB204114
Sam and Eli Watson trying their hand at the wheel of a Massey Ferguson. AB204113
Simon Paine, Emma Crozier and Luke Paine pictured at Saturday's tractor run with Mid Ulster Vintage Vehicles Club. AB204112
Thursday 8 October 2020 11:09
Mid-Ulster Vintage Vehicles Club held a tractor run in aid of Evie’s Special Bow, supporting research into Glioblastoma. The club raised £350 on the day.