PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Stunning property offers a great living space

OUR latest Property of the Week, in association with CPS, is this stunning detached house at 16A Rosemount Avenue.

Situated just off the main Armagh to Newry Road in the residential area of Rosemount leaves this property close to all local amenities such as the Orchard Leisure Centre, the local convenient store/filling station and all that Armagh City has to offer.

Recently constructed, the three-bedroom residents offers great living space with a high spec kitchen and dining area. Externally the property benefits off street private parking with a rear garden laid in lawn.

It has a guide price of £179,000. To request further information or to arrange a viewing please contact CPS on 028 3752 8888.



Features

- Recently Built

- Gas Central Heating System

- Detached Property

- UPVC Double Glazing Windows

- 3 Bedrooms

- Master En-suite

- Guest WC

- Utility Room

- Porcelain Tiles Throughout Ground Floor



Accommodation

Living Room - 5.19m x 4.18m

Large living room with front aspect. The room offers open planned access to kitchen area and a fitted multi-fuel stove. Ceramic tiled flooring with a bay window.

Kitchen/Dining Area - 5.07m x 4.17m

Fully fitted kitchen offering high & low units with a stainless steel sink. Integrated appliances fitted to include over, cooker with over head extractor fan and a dishwasher. Ceramic tiled flooring and large dining area.

Utility Room - 2.82m x 2.03m

Fitted units with stainless steel sink. Plumbed for washing machine and tumble dryer. Access to guest WC and ceramic tiled flooring.

Guest WC - 2.37m x 0.94m

Two piece suite comprising of WC and wash hand basin.

Bedroom 1 - 4.18m x 5.07m

Large double bedroom offering ample wardrobe space, TV point, carpeted flooring and a three piece en-suite comprising of WC, wash hand basin and shower.

Bedroom 2 - 5.19m x 3.23m

Large double bedroom with ample wardrobe space, TV point and wooden style flooring.

Bedroom 3 - 2.97m x 2.97m

Double bedroom with ample wardrobe space, TV point and wooden style flooring.

Outside - Externally the property benefits from multiple off street parking with a tarmac drive way. Towards the rear to a lawn garden with shrubbery.