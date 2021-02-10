PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Desirable end terrace house is a real star!

OUR Property of the Week this week, in association with CPS, is this desirable, well finished terraced property.

Situated in the Killuney Meadows development, just off the main Armagh-Portadown Road, it consists of three bedrooms (master with en-suite), one large reception room, main bathroom & modern kitchen with downstairs W.C.

The property also boasts private parking & a private garden to the rear which will make an impressive family residence.



Price - £139,950

Features

- Gas Central Heating

- EPC Awaiting

- UPVC Double Glazed windows

- Private Driveway

- Excellent commuting route



Accommodation



Living room - 4.97m x 4.40m

Wooden style laminate flooring, wooden open fire place with gas burning inset, TV and electric points.

Kitchen/dining area - 4.08m x 3.71m

Fully fitted kitchen with high and low units, integrated appliances including gas hobs/oven/extractor fan, Stainless steel sink and dishwasher. Plumbed for washing machine. Includes ceramic tiled flooring.

Downstairs W.C - 1.61m X 1.23m

Two piece suite comprising of W.C and wash hand basin. Includes ceramic tiled flooring.

Bedroom 1 Master - 4.03m x 2.76m

Wooden style laminate flooring, large built in sliding wardrobe. Three piece en- suite comprising of WC, wash hand basin and shower. Ceramic tile flooring, TV and electric points

Bedroom 2 - 3.61m x 3.41m

Wooden style laminate flooring, TV and electric points. Large wardrobe space

Bedroom 3 - 2.46m x 2.08m

Wooden style laminate flooring, TV and electric points

Main bathroom - 2.13m x 2.02m

Three piece suite comprising of W.C, wash hand basin and bath tub. Ceramic tiled flooring

Outside

Double off street tarmaced driveway which provides off street private parking. Fully enclosed rear garden with two garden sheds and lawn.

If you would like to see more of this property, secure your viewing with CPS Armagh.