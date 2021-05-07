Women's Six Nations player goes to Town!

RANDALSTOWN Rugby Senior Ladies had a special guest coach join them for training this week.

Ulster and Ireland Women’s player Neve Jones, fresh from the Women’s Six Nations, put the local girls through their paces.

A Club spokesperson thanked the rapidly rising star for finding time in her busy schedule to help Randalstown shake off any rust after long months in limbo.

“Neve led a fantastic session,” said Randalstown RFC.

“She really helped the players improve their skills after months of lockdown.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming her back soon!”

