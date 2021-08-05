Simply the Best

A LOCAL schoolgirl who has been receiving treatment for a brain tumour has paid tribute to rugby legend Rory Best, as he prepares to step out for the Cancer Fund for Children.

In September, former Ulster and Irish Rugby ace will be taking on the challenge to walk 180 miles from County Down to County Mayo to raise much needed funds.

Cheering him on will be local girl Maggie McMillan, who has seen first hand the vital work the charity does.

“I think what Rory is doing is exciting and amazing. I hope it’s not too difficult!” she said.

“I belong to Randalstown Rugby Club and have had the opportunity to play at Ravenhill during half time at one of the Ulster matches.

“I was very excited to get the chance to meet Rory.

“I have stayed at Daisy Lodge in Newcastle and would love everyone with a cancer diagnosis to get the opportunity to stay there as it was so much fun.”

The fun-loving teenager’s life changed last autumn.

“I found out I had a brain tumour on the 9th October 2020 four days before my 13th birthday after falling down a few stairs,” she said.

“My diagnosis made me feel sad and cross. I didn’t want to be diagnosed any more. I found it frustrating as I was able to walk into the hospital. After my operation I had to rely on others to help as I was very wobbly.”

Randalstown Rugby Club have thrown their weight behind the fundraiser too.

“This is a very special cause close to the heart of the club.,” said a spokesman.

“The Cancer Fund for Children have been offering support to one of our Youth Girls Maggie and her family as takes on an incredibly brave battle against cancer.

“Keep an eye on our social media to find out how we’ll be taking part in Children Cancer Awareness month in September to help raise money for this extremely worthwhile cause.”