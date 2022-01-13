Ladies fall just short to rivals Dungannon

Omagh Ladies .......... 12

Dungannon Ladies .... 17

SUNDAY saw local rivals Dungannon visit the Thomas Mellon Playing Fields to take on Omagh Ladies in the return league fixture.

The first encounter between these two sides in October resulted in a big win for Dungannon but with training and growth since the Omagh squad were up for the challenge.

Omagh started well and had possession in the Dungannon 22 for the majority of the first half. Minor errors and three disallowed tries for the home side resulted in a win for the visitors.

Omagh showed massive improvement from the first encounter and now look forward to their next challenge which is in the quarter final of the Junior Cup as they host City of Derry on January 23.

A spokesperson said: “Thanks to all who supported the girls on Sunday, and they hope to see a good crowd again on January 23 to cheer them on.”

Omagh Ladies (1-19)

R. Rainey, C. Keatley, N. Molloy, S. Hamilton, J. Pollock, RJ McKeown (c), S. Rennie, L. Monteith, A. Patterson, G. McCann, S. McCallion, S. Sheerin, L. Hawkes, K. McLaughlin, C. McGowan, L. Stewart, A. McLaughlin and C. Connolly.

Tries – RJ McKeown and S. McCallion

Cons – A. Patterson