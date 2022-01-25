All roads lead to Kingspan as Clogher Valley go for glory in All-Ireland Junior Cup

CLOGHER Valley take on Ballyclare in the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Final at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast, on Saturday (29th January).

The Valley have been here before but were beaten narrowly by one point by Enniscorthy in 2014.

Ahead of this weekend's huge game, Valley captain Paul Armstrong said: “We have learnt from that day and the memories still hurts.”

Clogher Valley are going strong in the league, sitting second behind Instonians but with two games in hand.

Saturday's game kicks off at 5.30pm.

See this week's Courier for a full preview.