Stewart Moore ruled out for Ulster through injury

The Ulster Rugby Medical Performance team has issued a squad update ahead of Friday’s United Rugby Championship fixture against Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster Rugby has no new injury concerns arising out of last weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup win against Clermont.

Ballymoney man Stewart Moore sustained a knee injury in the previous weekend’s game against Northampton Saints, and he remains unavailable for selection this week.

Andrew Warwick has recovered from the concussion he sustained in the same game, and he is available for selection.

Squad updates in association with The Ulster Independent Clinic.