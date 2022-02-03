Ballymena Academy march on in Schools' Cup

Ballymena 19 Coleraine 14

A strong first half performance into the wind laid the platform for Ballymena Academy’s Schools’ Cup victory pver Coleraine.

Ballymena scored first with a try from Callum mustoe from a well worked lineout maul.

Tristan Ferguson missed the conversion.

Ballymena worked their way back into the Coleraine 22 and were awarded a penalty with Ferguson converting to build the lead to 8-0.

Ballymena almost scored again but were held up over the line.

Coleraine scored next from a lineout with the winger scoring under the posts to make it 8-7 Rory Telfer added the conversion.

Just before half time Ballymena again built pressure through some fast exciting play and the try came with Marshall Robinson barging over the line.

The Ferguson conversion was blocked leaving the score 13-7 HT

The second half was a scrappy affair with both teams coughing up possession easily.

Ballymena increased their lead with a well taken drop goal by Tristan Ferguson taking the score to 16-7.

Coleraine hit back this time through a good counter attack Rory telfer got the score and converted making it 16-14 Ballymena with 15 mins to play.

The Ballymena nerves were settled in their next venture up field some strong running by Andrew Donald, Connor Louw and Harry Marcus resulted in another penalty opportunity.

Ferguson converted making the score 19-14.

The home team controlled the ball well to see out the game and go through to the quarter final where they'll play Wallace HS away on February 12.