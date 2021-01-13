Local club set up to cater for motorcycle trials

DUE to an increasing local interest in motorcycle trials a new club has been established.

The purpose of the Tyrone Motorcycle Trials Club is to promote the sport within the Omagh area and hold three or four competitions per year.

The club is in the process of affiliating to the Amateur Motorcycle Association (AMCA).

It hopes to hold their first competition in February - Covid permitting.

"The club already has membership ranging from 9 to 67 years-old so age is no problem.

"It only has one female rider to date so more female would be welcome.

"A Tyrone Motorcycle Trials Club Facebook page has been set up so anyone wishing to join." a spokesperson said.