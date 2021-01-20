Kris Meeke enjoys adventure of a lifetime in Dakar Rally

Coleraine fail to win for first time in seven matches
Kris Meeke and his navigator Wouter Rosegaar at the finish of the Dakar Rally in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last Friday.
Kris Meeke was a proud man as he crossed the finish line of the Dakar Rally in Jeddah last Friday.
The Dungannon driver enjoyed the adventure of a lifetime as he raced across the sand dunes of Saudi Arabia – but he was forced to use all his powers of resilience over the course of the gruelling 13-day event after a series of mechanical problems threatened to dump him out of the race.
However, Meeke was a man on a mission and he refused to throw in the towel.
And although he trailed the overall winner Stefane Peterhansel by more than 80 hours, Meeke finished his debut Dakar with a flourish, setting the fastest time in his lightweight class at the final stage on Friday.
Posting an image of his finisher’s medal on Facebook, Meeke wrote: “I’ve never been one for trophies or medals.
“But I’m proud of this one.”
