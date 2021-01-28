No place for injured Jacob Stockdale in Ireland's Six Nations squad

NEWTOWNSTEWART native, Jacob Stockdale, was the notable absentee from the Ireland rugby squad for 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championship.

The Ireland coaching group have selected a squad of 36 players for the upcoming championships.

Jonathan Sexton captain’s the squad for a second Six Nations campaign and there are two uncapped players named in the squad, Munster’s Craig Casey and Ulster’s Tom O’Toole.

Ireland have just two fixtures at the Aviva Stadium in the 2021 Guinness Six Nations hosting France in round two and England on the final weekend of the Championship.

In round one Ireland will take on Wayne Pivac’s Wales at the Principality Stadium on Sunday, February 7.

Ireland’s first two fixtures of the 2021 Championships against Wales and France will both take place on Sunday afternoons.

Their third round fixture is at the Stadio Olimpico against Italy and in the penultimate round Ireland face Scotland at Murrayfield.

Speaking of the squad selection, Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell, commented: "Since the Autumn international window the club season has had a good few disruptions and the cancellation of the European fixtures means there have been less opportunities for players to show form or to return from injury and get some minutes under their belts.

"Tadhg (Furlong) hasn’t played in quite a while but he is ready to join the group.

"Unfortunately Jacob (Stockdale) will not be available to us."

Ulster back three star Stockdale suffered a knee injury against Munster earlier this month.

All Ireland games will be televised on Virgin in the Republic of Ireland and on ITV (v France, Italy and England) and BBC (v Wales and Scotland) in Northern Ireland.

The squad is as follows:

Backs (17)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 3 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 88 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 5 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 47 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 2 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 87 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

Captain Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 95 caps

Forwards (19)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 17 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 5 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 7 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 17 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 25 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 104 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 58 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 16 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 6 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 39 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 73 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 16 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 46 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps