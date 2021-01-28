No place for injured Jacob Stockdale in Ireland's Six Nations squad

Covid-19 - Mon 1st Feb Figures
NEWTOWNSTEWART native, Jacob Stockdale, was the notable absentee from the Ireland rugby squad for 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championship.
The Ireland coaching group have selected a squad of 36 players for the upcoming championships.
Jonathan Sexton captain’s the squad for a second Six Nations campaign and there are two uncapped players named in the squad, Munster’s Craig Casey and Ulster’s Tom O’Toole.
Ireland have just two fixtures at the Aviva Stadium in the 2021 Guinness Six Nations hosting France in round two and England on the final weekend of the Championship.
In round one Ireland will take on Wayne Pivac’s Wales at the Principality Stadium on Sunday, February 7.
Ireland’s first two fixtures of the 2021 Championships against Wales and France will both take place on Sunday afternoons.
Their third round fixture is at the Stadio Olimpico against Italy and in the penultimate round Ireland face Scotland at Murrayfield.
Speaking of the squad selection, Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell, commented: "Since the Autumn international window the club season has had a good few disruptions and the cancellation of the European fixtures means there have been less opportunities for players to show form or to return from injury and get some minutes under their belts.
"Tadhg (Furlong) hasn’t played in quite a while but he is ready to join the group.
"Unfortunately Jacob (Stockdale) will not be available to us."
Ulster back three star Stockdale suffered a knee injury against Munster earlier this month.
All Ireland games will be televised on Virgin in the Republic of Ireland and on ITV (v France, Italy and England) and BBC (v Wales and Scotland) in Northern Ireland.
The squad is as follows:
Backs (17)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 3 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps
Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 88 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 5 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 47 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 2 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 87 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps
Captain Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 95 caps
Forwards (19)
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 17 caps
Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 5 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 7 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 17 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 25 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 104 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 58 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 16 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 6 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 39 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 73 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps
Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 16 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps
CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 46 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps