Get 'Fit for Feb' with council's Everybody Active team

DERRY City and Strabane District Council's Everybody Active 2020 team, in partnership with the Public Health Agency, are encouraging local families to get fit and active this month.

The Fit for Feb initiative challenges you to take part in a daily activity from your home.

Activities range from multi skills challenges, to outdoor family walks and relaxation activities to keep you entertained and active.

Most of the challenges can also be completed indoors so you can take part no matter what the weather is.

There is also a special calendar so children and families can follow their progress each day.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Brian Tierney, urged local families to get involved.

"With most leisure services closed due to the current restrictions and the local weather inclement to say the least opportunities for people to get active are more limited," he noted.

"This is an accessible and fun way for families to stay active together during the current stay at home restrictions and reap the mental and physical health benefits of regular activity.

"Council's Sports Development Facebook page will guide you through the activities each day so log on and get involved."

Local primary schools interested in taking part who would like activity calendars for their pupils can contact Ryan Porter ryan.porter@derrystrabane.com.

Challenges will be posted on Facebook at:

facebook.com/sports

developmentDerryStrabane.