Excellent work of Dungannon Clarkes highlighted in Ulster Strategic Plan

EXCITING development plans for the future of Dungannon Clarkes are set to benefit significantly from the support of Ulster GAA, which has pledged its commitment to the development of volunteers and administrators.

The work of the club has been highlighted in the Ulster Strategic Plan, which sets out the objectives of the provincial body over the next three years.

“We’re really pleased to see the emphasis placed on volunteer training and development within this strategic plan,” said Dungannon chairman John McNulty.

“To achieve our ambition of growing our presence in Dungannon, reaching out to members of the community from diverse backgrounds, encouraging them to become part of our club, and indeed building an exciting future for all our members, this type of continual development is vital.”

The Clarke’s, who are current Tyrone senior football champions, feature as a case study in the Ulster GAA document, which has four main themes – improving Opportunities for Participation and Performance in Gaelic Games; Supporting and Developing Volunteers and Administrators; Governance and Operational Excellence; Communication and Wider Civic Engagement.

The Dungannon club’s submission described it as the heartbeat of the town, with a commitment to further promoting its identity and build the GAA community locally.

“We want to further promote our identity and build the GAA community within Dungannon and the surrounding area and support local health and well-being through sport, culture and local events.

“Redevelopment plans in the ‘pipeline’ include a changing pavilion that will create a community sporting and cultural hub for the area.

“We strongly endorse community and inclusion and a modern building that facilitates everyone and caters for Aodh Ruadh LGFC and the wider community is central to our plans.”

Ulster GAA secretary Brian McAvoy said the fifth Strategic Plan, entitled ‘Sustaining Clubs and Building Capacity’, reflects periods of self-reflection, self-analysis, and critical engagement that every organisation undergoes.

“This is important if it is to remain relevant and to ensure that it can adapt to changing situations," he said.

“This document charts a strategic direction for Ulster GAA over the next three years.”

