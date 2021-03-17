Omagh trio's 35-day challenge for Air Ambulance NI

THREE friends from the Omagh area are coming together to take part in a daily 10k challenge over 35 days to raise awareness and funds for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Enda McCrory, Barry Loughran and Dwayne Timlin have each committed to walking, jogging, running or hiking 10km every day from March 1 until April 4 (Easter Sunday) to raise vital funds and awareness of the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland Charity.

Enda said: “As we all are aware Air Ambulance NI relies on charitable donations to keep it operational. Unfortunately, in my local area I have seen the service being used in the past few years and the work they do is breath-taking.

“This organisation is close to my heart and we as a group wanted to do something to give back to it.”

Every day, for 35 days, Enda, Barry and Dwayne will each be doing their 10k around the Omagh area and are calling on family, friends and the wider community to virtually join them on a day of their own choosing too. “We would love for people to take part virtually, do their personal 10k walk or run in a safe and Covid compliant manner around their own locality, send us a photo and perhaps make a donation to our JustGiving page. This will really help not only us in raising awareness but also vital funds.”

Damien McAnespie, fundraising manager for the Air Ambulance NI Charity, said: “I want to thank Enda, Barry and Dwayne on coming together and doing this personal fundraising challenge over 35 days for the charity. Despite the current pandemic, our Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) is as busy as ever, responding to on average two calls daily somewhere in Northern Ireland. Since we first launched in July 2017, Air Ambulance NI have been tasked to over 1,953 calls of which 155 calls where to the Fermanagh & Omagh Council area alone.

“The charity Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the HEMS for Northern Ireland. The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs. With a daily operational cost of £5,500, we sincerely thank Enda, Barry and Dwayne for their support and wish them the very best of luck.”

If anyone wishes to support Enda, Barry and Dwayne in their challenge, please contact any of them via their Facebook pages or you can donate via the ‘Enda Barry & Dwayne 10k 35 Day Challenge’ JustGiving page.