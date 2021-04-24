OMAGH Harriers are back on track!

After months of individual training, the athletes were delighted to return to Youth Sport Omagh as a group.

“It’s great to do some technical work, rather than just focusing on road running”, said coach, Trevor McGlynn.

“It was pleasing to get the hurdles out, and to do some high-jumping and long-jumping - activities we couldn’t do for the last four or five months.”

And with a number of events to take place over the summer, the athletes of Omagh Harriers have a clear goal to focus on.

“The All Ireland Pentathlon Championships take place on June 13, and there are four or five athletes training for that at the moment,” Trevor continued.

“Then you have the All Ireland U20 Championships later in June. After winning the NI 100 metre title at U16 level last year, Lewis Loughlin will take the step up. He will be the youngest in the group.”

June is shaping up to be a busy month, with the NI Masters Championships also taking place towards the end of the month.

“I think we will have 15 athletes in the squad at the minute. They’re working on the technical stuff at the moment like speed, power, jumping, throwing, hurdles and sprints.

“We performed pretty well two years ago so we are all looking forward to it.”

Trevor admits it is nice to get back to some kind of normality, although the club are taking every precaution possible as we continue to live with the pandemic.