Down Fixtures

Peter Bayne

Reporter:

Peter Bayne

Email:

peter.bayne@newrydemocrat.com

Fri 21 May

U13 HL (Division 1), Carryduff V Castlewellan 19:30,

Portaferry, Portaferry V Ballygalget GAC 19:30,

(Division 2), , Kilclief V Craobh Rua 19:30,

, Patrick Rankin?s V Clonduff 19:30,

Bredagh V Ballela CLG 19:30,

2021 Corn an Duin ,

An R�ocht V Mayobridge 19:15,

Kilcoo V Carryduff 19:15,

Castlewellan V Drumgath 19:15,

Annaclone V Longstone 19:15,

Ballyholland V St. Peter's GAA Warrenpoint 19:15,

Atticall V Rostrevor 19:15,

: Glenn, Glenn V Darragh Cross 19:15,

Tullylish V Loughinisland 19:15,

Clann na Banna V Bryansford 19:15,

f, Clonduff V St John's 19:15,

, Downpatrick V Bredagh 19:15,

St Patrick's Saul V Burren 19:15,

Drumaness V St John Bosco 19:15,

Dromara V Ardglass 19:15,

, St Paul's V Teconnaught 19:15,

Annsborough, Aughlisnafin V Bright 19:15,

, Aghaderg V Glasdrumman 19:15,

, St Michael's V East Belfast 19:15,

, Mitchels V Kilclief 19:15,

2021 Down GAA U9.5 HL (Section B), Venue: Cherryvale, Bredagh V Ballycran 19:00,

Sat 22 May

2021 Down GAA Felix Darby PRFL (Section A), Venue: Ballymartin, Ballymartin V Saval 17:00,

, Liatroim V Burren 17:00,

2021 Down GAA Felix Darby PRFL (Section B), Venue: Ballyholland, Ballyholland V Bryansford 17:00,

, Kilcoo V Rostrevor 17:00,

Clann na Banna, Clann na Banna V Tullylish 17:00,

Castlewellan V Carryduff 17:00,

Downpatrick V Clonduff 17:00,

, Annaclone V Newry Shamrocks 17:00,

Sun 23 May

2021 Down GAA U15 HL (Division 1), , Ballycran V Portaferry 11:00,

, Bredagh V Ballygalget GAC 11:00,

O'Rahillys V Carryduff 11:00,

Ballyvarley V Killeavy St Moninna 11:00,

Clonduff V St. Peter's GAA Warrenpoint 11:00,

An R�ocht V Longstone 17:00,

2021 Down GAA Father Davies RFL (Section A), Venue: Kilcoo, Kilcoo V St John's 17:00,

, Drumgath V Clonduff 17:00,

Bright, Bright V Carryduff 17:00,

Dundrum, Dundrum GAC V St Paul's 17:00,

Bredagh V Kilclief 17:00,

2021 Down GAA Father Davies RFL (Section C), Venue: Atticall, Atticall V Burren 17:00,

St. Peter's GAA Warrenpoint V Dromara 17:00,

Mayobridge V St Michael's 17:00,

East Belfast V Drumaness 17:00,

Castlewellan V St Patrick's Saul 17:00,

Teconnaught V Darragh Cross 17:00,

2021 South Down GAA U11 Football League (Division 1) - s, Newry Shamrocks V Annaclone 11:00,

. Peter's GAA Warrenpoint V Mayobridge 11:00,

2021 South Down GAA U11 Football League (Division 1) - St John Bosco V Clonduff 11:00,

Burren V Ballyholland 11:00,

Tullylish V An R�ocht 11:00,

Rostrevor V St Michael's 11:00,

Clann na Banna V Longstone 11:00,

Ballyholland V Drumgath 11:00,

Clonduff, Clonduff V Burren 11:00,

Mayobridge V Atticall 11:00,

Clonduff V Mayobridge 11:00,

An R�ocht V St. Peter's GAA Warrenpoint 11:00,

St John Bosco V Saval 11:00,

, Newry Shamrocks V Annaclone 11:00,

, Burren V Eire Og 11:00,

St Paul's V Downpatrick 11:00,

Liatroim, Liatroim V Carryduff 11:00,

2021 East Down U11.5 FL (Section A - 11 a-side) - Drumaness V Castlewellan 11:00,

, Bryansford V Dromara 11:00,

, Bredagh V Teconnaught 11:00,

Carryduff V St Patrick's Saul 11:00,

Darragh Cross, Darragh Cross V Bredagh 11:00,

, Kilclief V Loughinisland 11:00,

t John's, St John's V Aughlisnafin 11:00,

Teconnaught V Bryansford 11:00,

Bright V Ballykinlar 11:00,

Ardglass V Carryduff 11:00,

Castlewellan V Dundrum GAC 11:00,

Downpatrick V Bredagh 11:00,

Mon 24 May

2021 Down GAA U17 FL (Division 1 - 15 a-side), V Ballyholland V Carryduff 19:30,

Bryansford, Bryansford V Burren 19:30,

Bredagh V St John Bosco 19:30,

Clonduff V Mayobridge 19:30,

, Dundrum GAC V Liatroim 19:30,

2021 Down GAA U17 FL (Division 2 - 15 a-side), Venue: Kilcoo, Kilcoo V Castlewellan 19:30,

An R�ocht V St. Peter's GAA Warrenpoint 19:30,

, Downpatrick V Clann na Banna 19:30,

, Rostrevor V Teconnaught 19:30,

Darragh Cross V Annaclone/Drumgath 19:30,

Atticall V Tullylish 19:30,

Saval V Glenn Michaels 19:30,

St Patrick's Saul V Longstone 19:30,

Burren V Bredagh 19:30,

2021St John's V Bright 19:30,

2021 St Paul's V Carryduff 19:30,

Aghaderg V Ardglass/Kilcief 19:30,

