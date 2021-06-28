All change at Omagh Tennis Club

OMAGH Lawn Tennis club has been awarded National Lottery funding to improve its clubhouse facilities in order to make them more appealing for community-based groups and events.

The Lottery’s Community Fund has awarded £9,690 to the local club to cover a range of improvements to the clubhouse, based on feedback from community groups that currently use the facilities, including Omagh Art Club and Omagh Crochet Club.

The funding will be used to install a suspended acoustic ceiling, plus new window coverings to improve both privacy and sound inside the main clubroom. New furniture, including upholstered seating and folding tables, will also be purchased to enhance the comfort and versatility of the space.

A spokesperson said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this funding from the National Lottery, which we plan to use to make our clubhouse more comfortable and functional for the community groups that use it. We have a wonderful facility at our club which is centrally located and accessible with plenty of parking so we believe these improvements will also make the clubhouse more appealing to other community groups looking for a comfortable and well-appointed space to conduct meetings, workshops and events. The past 18 months have shown how important it is for people’s mental and physical health to come together in social settings and OLTC is keen to play its part in creating an inclusive, community space where these vital activities can take place.”

Improvements to the clubhouse are just one aspect of the exciting changes taking place at Omagh Lawn Tennis Club this summer. Work has also just begun on the long-anticipated construction of a covered court facility to the front of the clubhouse. The new indoor facilities will ensure that coaching, lessons and match play can be conducted all year round, and will make Omagh the first tennis club in the west of the Province to have its own indoor tennis facilities. Construction on the new project is due for completion in late August.

For information on membership or venue hire, visit www.omaghltc.com or email contact@omaghltc.com.