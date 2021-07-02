Delight as popular parkrun makes a welcome return

RUNNERS of all abilities and ages were delighted to see the long-awaited return of the first parkrun events across Northern Ireland at the weekend.

The popular series of 5k runs returned for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year at 30 venues.

The easing of coronavirus restrictions means that up to 500 people are permitted to gather for outdoor exercise

In Tyrone, participants turned up in large numbers for the return of the events in Omagh and Strabane and in favourable conditions.

The return of events also means that children aged 11-14 will once again be welcome to walk, jog and run at junior parkrun events.

Parkrun typically begins at 9.30am on Saturday mornings.

To check the status of your local 5k or junior parkrun, see local event webpages and social media.