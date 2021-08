STRIKER Benny Igiehon has joined NIFL Championship side Dergview.

Igiehon, 27, has plenty of experience in the local game having played for the likes of Finn Harps, Sligo Rovers and Larne. He has also featured for Scarborough United in the lower leagues of English football and even played in Switzerland.

A strong forward, he is also very good technically and looks certain to be a welcome addition to Tommy Canning's squad.