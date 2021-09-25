Tyrone Motorcycle Trials Club return to Fermanagh

TYRONE Motorcycle Trials Club brought motorcycle trials back to Fermanagh for the first time in many years last Saturday.

Competitors were treated to a course over beautiful sprawling fields, parkland and forest shown off to its best in the bright sunshine.

The club would like to thank the owners of Necarne Estate for the use of the land.

Sixty-nine riders from as far away as Portrush, Sligo, Carrickfergus and Drogheda converged on Necarne to test their skills over a range of sections and obstacles.

The severity of the sections was confirmed by only one clean score (zero marks lost) on the novice line being recorded all day.

The lowest scores on the day were Jamie Chambers, losing 12 marks on the clubman line, David Lemon losing six marks on the Sportsman line and Laura Smyth losing no marks on the novice line.

Anyone interested in motorcycle trials in Tyrone and Fermanagh can follow the club on their Facebook page, 'Tyrone Motorcycle Trials Club'.