First home defeat for reigning champions while Mountjoy clinch Division Two title

Fermanagh and Western Football League

Division One

Tummery Athletic....2

Killen Rangers....3

TUMMERY Athletic fell to their first home defeat of the season, but remain at the summit of Division One of the Fermanagh and Western Football League.

The Dromore side may have dropped points to fourth placed Killen Rangers but they remain firmly in the driving seat to reclaim the Mercer League title.

The reigning champions entertained Killen at Crawford's Lane falling to a 3-2 defeat, with a magnificent hat-trick from Rangers' Jordan Orr sealing defeat for the title favourites.

Tummery appeared to be in control with two first-half goals in quick succession from Declan McNulty (penalty) and Ruairi Sludden giving them the lead, but just before the half-time whistle, a 40 yard lob from Orr gave the visitors some hope.

This proved to be the kickstart Killen needed and just three minutes into the second-half, Orr netted his second with his third coming on the 84th minute.

Despite defeat, Ryan Hanna's men go into their final four fixtures knowing that they need just seven points to be crowned champions.

Tummery currently sit on 56 points, but, with Dergview Reserves hot on their heels on 53 points having played one more game, it's still all to play for.

Enniskillen Athletic.....6

Mountfield.....0

IN the division's only other fixture on Saturday - owing to cup games - Enniskillen Athletic, who sit two places from the bottom, strolled to a fine win over Mountfield.

Conor Love scored a brace, while goals from John Joe Strain, Aaron Nolan, Neil McDermott and Colm McNally helped seal a comfortable win for the Fermanagh side.

Divison Two

Mountjoy United....2

Derrychara United....1

THERE was only one game in Division Two on Saturday and all eyes were firmly on this encounter which would decide the destiny of this year's title.

It was a tense affair at Lisnagir Road as Mountjoy United took on Derrychara United in a nervy but thrilling game played in front of a large crowd.

With promotion already in the bag, ultimately it was Mountjoy's day as they emerged victorious on a scoreline of 2-1 clinching the Enda Love Cup and paving the way for huge celebrations.

Goals from William Donaghy and Jack Swann and a series of fine saves from David Gilfillan staved off the challenge of the Fermanagh side.

Despite missing out on the title, there was still much to celebrate for Derrychara who have now clinched back to back promotions and they now go forward to Division One next season.

Division Three

ARDSTRAW Reserves entertained Dunbreen Rovers on Saturday afternoon coming away with a 1-0 win in what was a closely contested encounter.

Elsewhere, St Patrick's had a comfortable 3-0 win over basement side, Enniskillen Rovers.

Results in Reserve Division One: Strathroy Reserves 0 Lisbellaw Reserves 4.

Results in Reserve Division Two: Beragh Reserves 3 Killen III 1, Lisbellaw III 3 Ardstraw III 3, Omagh Hospitals Reserves 5 Lisnarick Reserves 4.

Results in Reserve Division Three: Enniskillen Galaxy Reserves 3 Fintona Reserves 1; Orchard Reserves W/O Derrychara Reserves.