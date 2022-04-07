Omagh Half Marathon makes a triumphant return

THE Spar Omagh Half Marathon and 5K sprung back in to action on a glorious day of sunshine on Sunday.

Conditions could not have been better for runners.

Just under 1,500 runners took part in the main Half Marathon event with around 550 running the 5K.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: "The sun was out and with no breeze we had some great racing to look forward to.

"The morning did start off cold but by the time the race started at 9am we were well warmed up and raring to go.

"This event is very much a key part of Omagh town’s event calendar.

"Hundreds of locals look forward to the events each year.

“It sells out every year with huge demand.

"We had some big hitters on the start line with Clonliffe Harriers of Dublin bringing three of the best athletes over this distance.

"The course is good but at the same time, it provides some testing rolling hills.

“Serui Ciobanu took out the field and led from start to finish.

"He finished in a time 1:07:17 with local Eoin Mullan of Omagh Harriers in second. Eoin spilt the dominance of Clonliffe Harriers athletes of a 1, 2, 3 with Gary O'Hanlon in third.

"The women’s race was won by Anne Marie McGylnn already a winner of the event.

"Grainne O'Hagan, of Knockmany Running Club was second and third was Michelle Donnelly.

"The 5K was also a big hit and was targeted very much at bringing underage athletes through and creating participation among local adults within the community.

"Well done to Omagh Harriers for another great day and event.

“We are looking forward to 2023!"

A full set of results is available at:

https://www.myrunresults.com/events

/spar_omagh_half_marathon/4228/results