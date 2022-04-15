Beragh 5 set to make a welcome return this weekend!

HUNDREDS of runners and walkers of all ages and abilities will descend on mid Tyrone this weekend for the return of the Beragh 5.

Easter Saturday will be the first time the popular road race has been staged since 2019.

Starting at 11am from Beragh Red Knight’s St Mary’s Park GAA grounds, the fully chip-timed race as always features two separate five-mile and 5K circuits.

The nominated charity for the 2022 event is the Beragh and Sixmilecross Community First Responders.

Pre-registration for both events takes place this Friday from 7pm to 9pm at the St Mary’s Park community hub and from 8am until 10.30am on the day of the run.

Entry fee for the five mile run is £12 and £7 for the 5K. Both routes are fully marshalled and chip-timed.

For further information, contact Adrian Donnelly on adrianjdonnelly@hotmail.com or 07761610828 or see the Beragh 5 Facebook page.