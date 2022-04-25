Motorcycle ride-out in memory of late Omagh man to raise funds for Air Ambulance

THE eighth annual motorcycle ride out in remembrance of the late Basil McKane will take place on Sunday, May 8.

To date the ride out has raised thousands of pounds for numerous different charities.

The chosen charity to benefit from this years event will be Air Ambulance NI. The event organisers are hoping that there will be another great turnout of motorcyclists for the scenic ride from Omagh to the North Coast.

Any riders interested in joining the ride out are asked to meet at the car park beside Omagh Bus Depot at 10am where a minimum donation of £10 per bike, trike or scooter will be collected. This will also include entry into a draw that will be held prior to departure with additional tickets available to purchase on the morning, prizes have been kindly donated by a range of motorcycle shops from throughout Northern Ireland and other local businesses.

Hot food will also be available to purchase prior to departure. Riders will move out at 11am. Issuing an open invitation for anyone to join them, the organisers are hoping for a good turnout for this very worthy charity. Any member of the public not attending the event on the May 8 and who would like to donate can do so by just turning up on the morning or by contacting the organisers, Bill McGrew 07899997581 or TJ Boggs on 07814660836.

A spokesperson said: "Whether you are a biker or not, why not come along on the morning and see the vast array of motorcycles, showing your support for this worthy charity and to see the riders off!"