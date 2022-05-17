Roe Valley Girls host Sion Girls Under 15's

ROE Valley Girls hosted Sion Girls in an U15 game recently at Roe Mill playing fields, Limavady.

Unfortunately, a very early mistake saw Sion take the lead and the girls took a while to find their feet in the game as Sion buoyed by their early goal put the home team under a lot of pressure with some great play.

This saw them finish the half with a two goal advantage.

The second half saw a much improved performance from the girls, playing more on the front foot.

Sion added another goal but the girls pulled a goal back when Ruby Doherty scored a wonderful chip over the Sion keeper.

Sion extended their lead and finished the game 5-1 winners in what was a very entertaining and hard fought match.

Thanks to Stephen Rainey from New Row Dental practice in Coleraine for sponsoring the match ball.