New coach appointed to Dungannon Rugby Club

Cheryl Wilson, Chairperson of DRFC Rugby Committee is pleased to announce the Club’s new senior squad coaching and management team.

Jonny Gillespie, who has worked in a number of development and coaching roles with Ulster Rugby and is currently Director of Rugby at Armagh Royal School, will take up the position of Head Coach at Stevenson Park.

Jonny Patton will continue as lead backs coach while Jonny Graham will lead the forwards coaching programme as well as focusing on a coach development programme within the Club.

Dungannon Rugby recognises the need to develop coaches from within the Club.

