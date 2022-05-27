In pictures: Rathfriland FC recognise history-making campaign with end of season awards

THERE was plenty to celebrate as Rathfriland Football Club held their 60th Anniversary Dinner and Awards Night at the Belmont Hotel, Banbridge.

A 170 strong crowd enjoyed a great night to add to the memorable season that has been the 2021/ 22 season.

Local compare, Uel McKee looked after early events before Chairman, Adrian Megaw gave a review of the successful and historic season for the Whites.

Special guest for the evening was Margaret Davenport, wife of founder member Dessie Davenport, who presented the prizes assisted by Alison Megaw to the winners as follows:

David McCabe represented the Bus Boys Supporters and presented their Player of the Season to Ruairi Fitzpatrick.

A new award for “Goal of the season,” donated by the Wilson family in memory of their son Max was won by Rathfriland Rangers player Ruairi Fitzpatrick for his memorable strike at Windsor Park in the Intermediate Cup Final.

A special presentation in the form of a signed shirt was also made to Morelle 'Mo' Jameson, who has had a tough few months health wise but has been an inspiration to all at Rangers for his dedication and enthusiasm to the club.

Music was led by 'Lift the Roof' and a raffle was held at the break, with fantastic prizes sponsored by The Milestone, Belmont Hotel, Vera & Ernie's, A.J. Butchers, Ditsy Flowers, Mace Rathfriland, Homeland Diner, Neil Smyth Joinery, SM Shoes and McCulloughs Butchers.

Thanks go to Lindsay and Karen Bronte for compiling a great revolving photo library, to the couple who made the impressive balloon arch and to all those who sold raffle tickets or helped out in any other way.

The club would also like to thank lead organiser, committee member Gary Wilson, whose attention to detail was second to none, supported by Secretary Kathy Wilson and Chairman Adrian Megaw, for all their hard work in organising what was another historic night in the life and times of Rathfriland FC.