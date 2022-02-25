Tributes are paid to stalwart of the Armagh community

TRIBUTES have been paid to a man described as a ‘stalwart of the Armagh community’.

Mr Gordon Frazer passed away on Thursday, peacefully in hospital.

He was the dearly loved husband of Beth, Drumgaw Road, Armagh and much loved father of Roy, Neil, Edwin and Diane, dear father-in-law of Joanne, Heather, Joanne and Keith and a devoted grandfather and great grandfather.

Mr Frazer, who was 86, was a former District Master of Armagh in the Orange Order and a former president of Armagh County Show,

He also served many years as an Ulster Unionist Councillor on Armagh District Council.

Party colleague Jim Speers paid a warm tribute to a man he described as “a good colleague”.

Alderman Speers said: “Gordon was a good and decent man.

“He was a good colleague and decent man and spent a good many years on council.

“He gave a lot to community life, a sound and decent man.”

Jim said Mr Frazer had been a farmer all his life and gave a lot to the farming community through his involvement with the show.

He added: “On behalf of myself and the Ulster Unionist Party I extend to his wife Beth and family deepest sympathy at this very sad time.”

The Orange Order also paid tribute with Armagh District Master Mr Roy Pillow describing Mr Frazer as giving outstanding service to the institution.

Mr Pillow said Mr Frazer had been District Master for six years and had also served for a period as District Chaplain.

He said: “Gordon gave outstanding service to the institution and Armagh District.

“He was an absolute gentleman, very well thought of across the entire community.”

Describing Mr Frazer as a personal friend, Mr Pillow also emphasised the quality of his leadership during his time as District Master: “It was always very important to Gordon that when we were on parade we paraded with dignity and with respect for all areas we passed through.”

“I would extend our sympathies on behalf of Armagh District to Gordon’s wife Beth and his family circle.”

General Secretary of Armagh County Show, Mrs Flo McCall, paid a fulsome tribute to its former president, a role he had ably filled for a number of years.

He has also served as a Director of the show.

Mrs McCall said: “He was just a gentleman, considerate of everybody and ever present. He never missed an executive meeting.”

Indeed she revealed Mr Frazer was the driving force to get the show going again his year: “He was the first voice to speak up to get the show going again this year.”

Mr Frazer had a particular interest in the goat section at the show.

Mrs McCall added: “He was a quiet gentleman, very forward thinking and very supportive of the show.

“He was also very much supported by his wife Beth and the family. Beth is very much involved in the show as is her family.”

She said he was also heavily involved in his Church, The Mall Presbyterian Church.

Mrs McCall concluded: “He had a great strength, he never made a fuss he just got on and got it done.

“On behalf of everyone involved in the show committee I want to pass on our deepest sympathies to Beth and the family circle at this difficult time.”

Mr Frazer’s funeral service will take place in The Mall Presbyterian Church, Armagh on Sunday, at 2.30pm, followed by a private committal.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Mall Presbyterian Church and Air Ambulance NI, cheques made payable to Jackson Stoops & Sons, Funeral Directors, 44 Moy Road, Armagh, BT61 8DL or online at jstoops.co.uk