Busy day on the farm for the Presbyterian Church Moderator

THE Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) has praised farmers and farming families for their 'resilience, persistence and resolve' as they seek 'to produce our food and manage the countryside we know and love in increasingly difficult times'.

Last week, in the course of a tour of the PCI’s Presbytery of Iveagh – one of 19 in Ireland - Banbridge born and bred Right Reverend Dr David Bruce visited farms in the Tandragee area. He was joined by the denomination’s new Rural Chaplain, Rev Kenny Hanna, the first ever holder of that post.

Their day in the country included lunch with some of senior representatives of the farming community in that area.

The Iveagh Presbytery stretches from Newcastle in the east, runs north-westwards through the foothills of the Mournes and the Bann Valley, taking in the towns of Rathfriland and Banbridge, and extends as far as Gilford, Donacloney and Tandragee on its western border.

The Moderator and the Rural Chaplain were accompanied on their tour by Rev Mark McMaw, minister of Tandragee Presbyterian Church.

Dr Bruce visited Broomhill Farm and Laurelmount Farm, talking with the owners as they showed the visiting clergy round their farms.

Those visits and a meeting with representatives of the Tandragee farming community were part of the Moderator's week-long tour of one of PCI’s 19 regional presbyteries – an itinerary which included 20 engagements.

The Iveagh Presbytery visit included a working lunch with Ulster Farmers’ Union President, Victor Chestnutt, UFU Chief Executive, Wesley Aston, John McCallister who represented the President of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.

Dr Bruce heard and discussed the concerns of farmers and their families, and speaking afterwards, the Moderator said, “As a church, we seek to be active in meeting with a range of public representatives and sectoral groups to listen, discuss their concerns, hear and understand the issues that they face.

“Presbytery tours are primarily pastoral visits to the local church, to encourage and see first-hand the work that they are doing in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, but also opportunities to meet with others who serve in different capacities.

“We had a wide-ranging and very informative discussion on many issues that continue to impact farmers and rural communities. These included, Covid, the potential impact of the climate change legislation going through the Northern Ireland Assembly, the outworking of Brexit, the related ongoing negotiations around the Northern Ireland Protocol and the opportunity to develop a new agriculture support policy,” Dr Bruce continued.

“We also heard of the sustained and heart-breaking impact of Bovine TB on local farms and possible mitigations, along with the probable global impact on the supply of cereals and what this and increased energy and fertiliser prices will mean for farmers as a direct result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Discussions also focused on the impressive work being done around sustainability, and how local farmers ‘were on the page’ when it came to farming with nature and leading in carbon sequestration.

“It was also a real pleasure to meet Richard Shanks of Broomhill Farm and Brian Meredith of Laurelmount Farm and to be shown round.”

The Moderator added, “Farming is not easy at the best of times, yet what was abundantly clear to me, talking to them and the farming representatives, was the resilience, persistence and resolve of those who work the land in all of our interests.

“As our farmers seek to produce our food, and manage the countryside that we know and love, in increasingly difficult times, I wanted to make it clear that the wider church cares and is committed to those who are tasked with stewarding God’s provision.

“They are all deserving of our prayers – and not just at harvest time,” he concluded.

Speaking about the day and his role as Rural Chaplain, Mr Hanna said, “Farming is in my blood and while I’ve been away from our farm for 27 years, I have enjoyed being a part-time farmer when I have had the opportunity.

“As the Moderator said, farming is not easy, it is a 24/7, 365 days a year occupation that comes with all kinds of trials and tribulations.

“At the same time there is also joy and contentment in a very personal vocation and connection with the land, a connection that often goes back generations.”